AD From 'Love Is Blind' Was an NFL Cheerleader and NBA Dancer AD saw an iconic NFL team win a Super Bowl under one of history's greatest quarterbacks.

Indeed, the reality star used to have all eyes on her in different arenas beyond TV. Here's what we know about her impressive past, including that she saw an iconic team win the Super Bowl under a legendary player.

AD from 'Love Is Blind' was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots.

Ah, the good old days, when the New England Patriots used to win the Super Bowl — often. Those were the Tom Brady days, and AD from Love Is Blind had a front row seat to their glory — in fact, she cheered them on in a professional capacity.

From 2011-2015, AD was a Patriots cheerleader. That final year, Tom led his team to win the Super Bowl over the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24. That was the Love Is Blind Season 6 star's second Super Bowl with the legendary New England team, but the first time she saw them win the biggest matchup of the season. Talk about experiencing history!

AD was also a dancer for the Charlotte Hornets NBA team.

Following her remarkable stint with the Patriots, AD tried her luck with another professional sport: basketball. Indeed, from 2017-2020, she was a dancer with the Hornets in North Carolina. Side note: This was probably a heck of a lot warmer of a place to work!

AD frequently posts photos of her days as a cheerleader and dancer, a time that clearly made her very happy and fulfilled. For instance, in a photo of her dance team posted in 2018, the reality star sweetly gushed in the caption in part, "I’m not sure if I’m more sore from the countless hours of dance or the late nights and car ride belly laughs. Either way, my heart is so full."

Today, AD is a residential realtor based in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, in addition, of course, to her newfound status as a reality star. The Love Is Blind alum also posts videos of her time in the gym as well, proving that although she is no longer a professional cheerleader or dancer, AD still makes time for fitness.