Why Did Amber Leave 'Love Is Blind' Season 6? She Wasn't the Only Early Departure Amber lived out her worst nightmare on 'Love Is Blind' Season 6, leading her to bow out of the process early. By Melissa Willets Feb. 19 2024, Published 12:02 p.m. ET Source: Netflix Amber from 'Love Is Blind' Season 6

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 6, Episodes 1 and 2. Life in the pods on Love Is Blind can be dreamy — or deadly for one's heart. For one Season 6 contestant, seeing her relationship through was not an option. Indeed, Amber decided the time of death for her potential engagement to Matthew was imminent, causing her to walk right off the show.

So what happened to make Amber leave Love Is Blind early? Well, let's just say that Matthew two-timed her. Read on for the full details behind the fan favorite's early departure.

Source: Netflix Matthew from 'Love Is Blind' Season 6

So, why exactly did Amber leave 'Love Is Blind'?

Amber decided that leaving the Netflix reality dating show was the best option for her after the man who talked about asking her father for permission to marry her made the same promises to another woman in the pods.

Matthew had shown interest not only in Amber, but in, well, Amber — a second woman with that name, nicknamed AD. The jig was up once the two women chatted and realized that he wasn't being truthful with them. "What I did not tell you is that, like, everything you said to me today, he said to me yesterday," AD told Amber, going on to painfully reveal, "He asked about my father and asking him to have my hand."

"He did the same thing to me," Amber then said. "He was like, ‘I can tell how important family is to you. And if I can't call your dad, I won't. Like, we'll leave.'" Given the deception, Amber decided to bow out and let AD and Matthew hash things out. Except, the love triangle ended with someone else leaving the show.

Source: Netflix AD from 'Love Is Blind' Season 6

Matthew also left 'Love Is Blind' after a confrontation with AD.

Once Amber quit the show, AD also seemingly had no interest in Matthew, with the remaining woman telling her potential suitor that he would be flattering himself to think Amber left over him.

Meanwhile, Matthew also bowed out of the process, perhaps because AD now also knew he'd been making promises not only to her, but to her friend Amber, and he likely had no chance with her either.

and where's Matthew and Amber pod footage? love is blind editors have you failed me? I can't believe this. #LoveIsBlind — isa (@devilmoonk) February 15, 2024

Fans wanted to see more of the Amber, Matthew, AD love triangle.

Given the high drama, fans of the show took to social media to complain about what footage of the love triangle Love Is Blind editors decided to air for our viewing pleasure.

A lot of viewers wanted to see much more of what went down with each couple that wasn't meant to be — or are they? Anyone who has seen past seasons of Love Is Blind knows that there can always be a twist.