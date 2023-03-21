'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Is Around the Corner — When Do New Episodes Come Out?

At long last, a new batch of singles is heading to the pods! Season 4 of Love Is Blind is right around the corner, and as usual, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will help guide 30 eligible bachelors and bachelorettes as they embark on one hell of an unconventional journey to find forever love.

Despite the promos and official trailer, it's hard to say what will happen this season — if it's anything like previous installments, we'll likely see at least one couple end their relationship at the altar. We could go on and on about our juicy predictions, but we would much rather tune in to find out what will go down. Speaking of, when do new episodes of Love Is Blind come out? Stick around for the Season 4 release schedule!

Source: Netflix

When do new episodes of 'Love Is Blind' come out?

For those unaware, Season 4 of Love Is Blind kicks off on Friday, March 24. The first five episodes will be available to stream on premiere day, with the remaining episodes dropping per week in batches. Check out the official episode release schedule below, courtesy of Netflix: Week 1 (Friday, March 24): Episodes 1-5

Week 2 (Friday, March 31): Episodes 6-8

Week 3 (Friday, April 7): Episodes 9-11

Week 4 (Friday, April 14): Episode 12

Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind' explores the dating scene in Seattle.

On March 24, we will officially bid farewell to Dallas and welcome the Seattle dating scene with open arms. Now, with a new location comes all-new drama — the trailer starts off with one man declaring, "I made the wrong choice, and now I'm going to propose to another woman," while Tiffany, a 37-year-old client lead recruiter, worries that she's too old to find her happily ever after. She says, "I have doubts about being my age and not finding a person."

