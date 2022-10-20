'Love Is Blind' Divorces: Here Are the Couples That Have Ended Their Unions

The two announced their split on social media on August 17, 2022. According to E! News, Iyanna filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. It went down on September 23, 2022 in Chicago's Cook County circuit court. There is no word on if the divorce has been finalized as of writing.

The news comes after a year of being married. Keep in mind, this all occurred merely six months after the world watched the pair jumped the broom.