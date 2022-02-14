Jarrette From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Was the Victim of a Stabbing

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1–5 of Love Is Blind Season 2.

Netflix's hit reality dating show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind, takes the notion of looking past someone's physical appearance in order to hit it off with them and adroitly adapts it to a reality-TV show format. Viewers at home get to see folks — who are walled off in "pods" — blindly converse with one another in the hopes of finding love and potentially someone to marry. Then, the couples who get engaged go on a honeymoon and move in together for a period of time before deciding at the altar whether to go through with their marriages.

The series is in its second season and features one prospective lover by the name of Jarrette, who revealed on the show that he had been the victim of a stabbing.