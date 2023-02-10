Alexa and Brennon Are Ready for Babies in 'Love Is Blind's 'After the Altar' Special

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind: After the Altar for Season 3. Every season of Netflix's unorthodox dating show Love Is Blind features that one couple you can't help but cling to as an example that the experiment does indeed work. And for Season 3, that was Alexa and Brennon. In the After the Altar special, which dropped on Netflix in three parts on Feb. 10, they share plans to start a family.

So, is Love Is Blind fan favorite Alexa pregnant now? No one from the series has laid claim to the first Love Is Blind baby just yet and Alexa and Brennon aren't shy about sharing how much they want kids in the near future. It's hard not to wonder if they've already started on having children since filming the After the Altar special for Love Is Blind.

Is Alexa from 'Love Is Blind' pregnant now?

Even though Love Is Blind Season 3 is over, fans will likely continue to follow Alexa and Brennon's story on social media as they embark on more adventures together, including parenting. But right now, Alexa doesn't appear to be pregnant. At least, not yet.

She hasn't announced a pregnancy following the After the Altar special and it's never a good idea to speculate about someone's pregnancy anyway, for a number of reasons. So for right now, as far as we know, since Alexa and Brennon haven't said otherwise, she isn't pregnant.

That doesn't mean they aren't ready, though. The big narrative of their segments in the After the Altar special is their desire to have a child together. Though to be clear, Alexa confirms she doesn't want a big brood. Still, they're already planning to lean on their parents for help and Brennon even gifts Alexa with a baby onesie for a birthday present.

In December 2022, Alexa shared a holiday photo on Instagram with Brennon and their two dogs. When one follower commented, "wait until you throw kids in the mix," Alexa replied, "Hahaha, I can only imagine." It's easy to see why fans are curious about if Alexa is pregnant now, especially since After the Altar filmed in 2022.

Alexa's step-mom suggests getting pregnant together on 'After the Altar.'

Alexa and Brennon share their plans to start a family with their respective parents on After the Altar and everyone is onboard. In fact, Alexa's step-mom, Morgan Alfia, who got a lot of attention after Love Is Blind for being a young and attractive parent to Alexa, even jokingly suggests that they get pregnant together.

Morgan is just a few years older than Alexa and has one young child of her own with Alexa's dad, Adam Alfia. She doesn't appear to be pregnant either, but Morgan and Alexa do mention that they're also "best friends" in After the Altar so hey, never say never.

