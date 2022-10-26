Alexa Works Hard To Make a Living on Her Own in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3

Financially, Brennan isn't quite there yet. But he doesn't give Alexa any trouble when she mentions signing a prenuptial agreement to protect her assets. Luckily, Brennan isn't phased by Alexa's apparent wealth that she has amassed thanks to her career.

But he may have to learn how to keep her in the lifestyle she is accustomed to once she becomes a stay-at-home mom, which she says is her ultimate goal.