Alexa and Brennon Are the First Couple To Drop the L-Word in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind.
There's always that one Love is Blind couple that falls in love and gets engaged in the first episode of the season. And for Season 3, that's Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia. They fall for each other quickly and when they meet, they're both ecstatic to see the person they fell for from their respective sides of a wall.
So, are Brennon and Alexa still together after Love is Blind? If they follow either of the couples who proposed first in the first two seasons of Love Is Blind, they have a 50 / 50 chance. Season 1's Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed got engaged first in Season 1 and they're still together. They remain an example for other couples in the franchise.
However, Season 2 couple Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl split in August 2022. So as it stands, there's no set statistic about the first Love Is Blind couple to get engaged. But if Alexa and Brennon are still together, they could set the curve.
Are Brennon and Alexa still together after 'Love Is Blind'?
Even though Alexa and Brennon get engaged after just a week or so of getting to know each other in the pods, it's hard to deny their chemistry. They take an immediate liking to each other and they're both smitten well before they even meet each other.
Alexa says they decide together not to give each other clues about what they look like in order to keep the "blind" aspect of the experiment pure.
But when they meet face to face, Alexa and Brennon are overjoyed to see what each other looks like. And the first hurdle is behind them. Now, outside of Love Is Blind, we have a few clues about where Alexa and Brennon stand.
If you're rooting for them, you may want to grab the tissues. While both of them have done a great job of keeping things off social media after filming, there are multiple photos on Alexa's Instagram that clearly show her left ring finger bare.
And, although there are posts where Alexa is seated across from someone in a restaurant, there aren't any posts on Brennon's Instagram that mirror them. There's also a recent trip to Arizona that Alexa took with her friends, sans Brennon. And in posts and Instagram Reels, there is no hint of Brennon being there. He also can't be found in a video from her birthday outing in September 2022 that Alexa was tagged in.
Of course this could just be because they're keeping things on the hush hush because of their NDAs after being on Love Is Blind. But right now, it doesn't look like Brennon and Alexa are together.
Alexa's family may be too much for Brennon.
Maybe when Alexa and Brennon meet each other's families, things go awry. Right now on the show, they're in their bubble. But you can see where things may be tricky with Alexa and Brennon coming from different backgrounds.
Alexa tells Brennon that her family is open with swear words and snarky comments. Brennan, on the other hand, comes from a more conservative family and he isn't used to that.
After Episode 4 ends on Netflix, there's a new trailer that shows what's to come in the second part of the season. In it, someone who appears to be Brennon's mother tells Alexa that he can "get scared" and run, presumably from love.
And Alexa's loved ones appear to have lots of questions to fire at Brennon, which makes him feel uncomfortable.
It's possible that, once the shiny veneer of the pod life wears off, Brennan and Alexa just don't work out. Even if literally none of us want that for them right now.
Watch Love Is Blind on Netflix.