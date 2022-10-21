'Love Is Blind' Star Matt's Feelings May Be Flying High, but His Job Is on the Ground

Although he’s only 28-years-old, Matt has made moves professionally to get him to where he is today. His current position is a charter sales executive for Leviate Air Group in Dallas, a private jet charter service, according to Matt’s LinkedIn.

This means that he likely sells charter aircrafts to private companies, which would provide him with a major commission per sale, since we can assume that aircrafts are not cheap. He just started this job in September 2022, so if he and Colleen are still together, his job transition may have been a challenge in their relationship.