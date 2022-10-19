'Love Is Blind's' Matt Bolton Was Reportedly Married in the Past — Who Is His Ex-Wife?
Gather yourselves, folks! Our favorite dating experiment, Love Is Blind, is back with its third season. Thirty attractive singletons are hoping to find love in the pods. And while the Netflix series hasn’t resulted in too many long-lasting marriages, singles are not letting the odds defeat them.
Fans are ready to learn all about the cast. Recently, Matt Bolton became a huge topic of discussion. It’s customary to take a deep dive into the cast’s past relationships, and it appears that Matt was once married. So, it’s safe to say that the private charter sales executive is ready for love.
But, who is Matt Bolton’s ex-wife? Why did their marriage fail to go the distance? Here’s everything we know.
Matt Bolton's ex-wife was his high school sweetheart.
According to TheCinemaholic, it appears that Matt is not new to the marriage game. The outlet shares that Matt was once married to his high school sweetheart at the age of 18. They were married for six years.
Unfortunately, the pair went their separate ways due to infidelity. Before you side-eye Matt, the newly-minted Netflix star did not step out of the relationship. His ex-wife was the one who committed adultery. Even worse, Matt’s ex-wife ended up pregnant with another man’s child. Trifling!
Matt and his ex-wife started dating when he was 14. At this time, the identity of Matt’s ex-wife is unknown. That said, it may be best for the young woman to maintain a low profile since internet trolls are notorious for wreaking havoc.
Matt Bolton is ready to find his person.
“If at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again,” are the lyrics to Aaliyah’s hit song “Try Again.” Matt and many Love Is Blind contestants should definitely take those words to heart.
Although a failed marriage is enough for some people to give up on love, Matt is determined to shake off the past and find his person.
Does Matt make it down the aisle on Love Is Blind? Fans are hopeful for a successful love story.
Love Is Blind Season 3 is currently available to stream on Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available on the platform.