Let's Get to Know the Six Engaged Couples From Season 2 of 'Love Is Blind'

In the same breath that Shayne talks about how his mom is his best friend, he is also gaslighting Shaina after she asks him about Natalie while they were still in the pods. You see, Shayne asked Natalie to be his girlfriend while he was still flirting with Shaina. The problem with that is when Shaina asked him about Natalie, he tried to suggest it was weird of her to ask. As of Episode 5, Shayne, Natalie, and Shaina are trapped in a Bermuda Love Triangle. They should ditch Shayne and become friends.