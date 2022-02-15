Let's Get to Know the Six Engaged Couples From Season 2 of 'Love Is Blind'By Jennifer Tisdale
Feb. 14 2022, Published 10:38 p.m. ET
Season 2 of Love is Blind is getting to the best part, when couples have triumphantly emerged from this wild social experiment, actually engaged. We don't mean engaged in conversation, thought that happens, we absolutely mean engaged to be married. Six couples have chosen to take this huge leap while getting to know each other sight unseen. So, let's get to know them the best way we know how, via their own Instagrams.
Danielle Ruhl (29)
Danielle really opened herself up in the pod, revealing that one of her biggest insecurities was the fact that used to be 70 lbs. heavier. She was incredibly vulnerable and endearing. We also saw a sense of humor pop up every once in a while, though that came once she was more comfortable. Her Instagram bio is a quote from The Office, which we love, and she has a ton of photos with friends out in the world. However, the real scene stealer is her husky puppy, which is probably no longer a puppy.
Nick Thompson (36)
As of Season 2, Episode 5 of Love is Blind, Nick and Danielle are engaged. What we love about Nick in regard to Danielle is how patient he is while she shares her struggles with him. He seems very committed to her, although someone else does show up on his Instagram quite often. It's not another lady, it's his dog Mr. Greyson. Every photo of Nick's dog is better than the last, and that's exactly as it should be.
Deepti Vempati (31)
Deepti really gets around — the world! Her Instagram is filled with a ton of beautiful scenery like the mountains of Colorado, the artsy wildness of Venice Beach, Calif., and the rolling green hills of Switzerland. On the show, she comes across as very sweet and playful, clearly up for any sort of adventure. She's kind of perfect, and we must protect her at all costs. Plus, once again we get to meet a couple of adorable dogs.
Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee (33)
Shake is a complicated dude. Pro: He's a veterinarian. Con: He was very much obsessed with the weight of the women he spoke to in the pods. However, we quickly learned that he was, in his words, "chubby" growing up and was perhaps projecting his own insecurities onto others. Like Nick, he's engaged as of Episode 5, and it's to Deepti. The bummer news is that he admits to not being physically attracted to her. On the upside, there are plenty of adorable animal pics on his Instagram.
Shaina Hurley (32)
The thing that stands out the most about Shaina, other than the fact that she is in a quasi-love triangle with Shayne and Natalie (who we'll meet in a minute), is she is very religious. She's so religious that she believes in creationism over evolution. We learn this about her as she's engaged in an intense debate with Kyle, who is an atheist. She later gets engaged to Kyle but not before trying to win Shayne back one more time. What would the Bible say about that?
Kyle Abrams (29)
We're happy to report the dog trend is back with Kyle's Jack Russell Terrier! Kyle is kind of engaged to Shaina, who left him in Mexico after he seemed less than pleased with the fact that she didn't want to share a bed on the first night. That's one strike. Then during his interview with the producers, he seemed determined to stay engaged to Shaina, kind of suggesting she didn't know what was good for her. That's strike two. He only has one left!
Natalie Lee (29)
Natalie is very funny and does not deserve to be caught in a bizarre love triangle with Shayne and Shaina who shouldn't end up together if only for the fact that their names are too similar. At one point while in Mexico, Shayne accuses Natalie of making too many jokes. Sorry, that's a huge red flag. Men get very uncomfortable when they think a woman is funnier. They feel it takes away their ability to peacock. That's a load of peacock and balls. We heart Natalie!
Shayne Jansen (32)
In the same breath that Shayne talks about how his mom is his best friend, he is also gaslighting Shaina after she asks him about Natalie while they were still in the pods. You see, Shayne asked Natalie to be his girlfriend while he was still flirting with Shaina. The problem with that is when Shaina asked him about Natalie, he tried to suggest it was weird of her to ask. As of Episode 5, Shayne, Natalie, and Shaina are trapped in a Bermuda Love Triangle. They should ditch Shayne and become friends.
Mallory Zapata (32)
There are so many reasons to love Mallory. On the show, she was initially proposed to by Jarrette but kindly turned him down for Salvador. She was deeply upset by the fact that Jarrette was hurt. It's rare to see someone with a full range of human emotions on a show like this. Her Instagram shows pictures of her family, her dog (the streak continues), and a life filled with joy. Also, she has great hair. We are very pro Mallory.
Salvador Perez (31)
Salvador is very kind and extremely earnest, and is really on Love is Blind to find a wife. He doesn't play games, and even serenades Mallory with his ukulele. He studied opera in school and only gives us a brief taste on the show. Don't confuse his sweetness for gullibility because he definitely has one eye on Jarrette at all times. It's very clear that he loves Mallory, and they would make a super adorable couple. Opera music may be mostly sad, but their love story doesn't have to be!
Iyanna McNeely (27)
Iyanna describes herself as goofy and yes, we agree! It's one of the best things about her. And while her Instagram doesn't tell us much about her, we know that she really put herself out there for Jarrette. She shared some deeply personal information with him that couldn't have been easy, and that takes a great deal of strength. While in Mexico, Jarrette gave her a polaroid camera and she absolutely lost her mind over it. That's who she is, not afraid to show folks how she feels!
Jarrette Jones (32)
Jarrette and Iyanna are engaged, and they complement each other perfectly. Every time they're onscreen, they're either kissing or laughing. Jarrette also shared something with Iyanna which brought them closer together. Now, did he corner Mallory in Mexico to chat with her for a bit longer than necessary? Yes, he did. Hopefully he was closing a door instead of opening a window. According to his Instagram bio, he's a sneaker dealer, podcast host, investor, and barber. That about covers it!
Episodes 1-5 of Season 2 of Love is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.