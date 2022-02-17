Casting for Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind' Has Already Taken Place

On Love Is Blind, contestants get to know potential love interests in individual pods without meeting them IRL, talking through a wall that separates them, and only meeting face to face once they get engaged. Sometimes, the experiment works out. Other times, it falls completely flat.

But there's always drama, and even before Season 2 premiered, Nick Lachey, who hosts the show with his wife Vanessa, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Season 3 had already been filmed.