Are Shake and Deepti Still Together After 'Love Is Blind' Season 2?By Stephanie Harper
Feb. 14 2022, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1–5 of Season 2 of Love Is Blind on Netflix.
While binge-watching Season 2 of Love Is Blind, one of the first things viewers easily noticed was the fact that Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee seemed to be pretty uninterested in honoring the reality TV show's process. Love Is Blind experiments with the idea that two people should be able to fall in love with each other (to the point of marriage) without ever laying eyes on one another; the feelings that are developed between a couple should come from personalities meshing and shared interests, above admiring each other's physical looks.
Instead of going along with the show's thought-provoking intentions, Shake spent quite a bit of time asking various women in the pods about their appearances instead of their personalities.
It was pretty surprising to see Shake and Deepti "Deeps" Vempati create a bond, since his superficial way of thinking never really appeared to match up with her genuine and gentle personality. Before they explored a further connection, he did ultimately apologize for asking shallow questions. Deepti felt he was being sincere.
Are they still together after Love Is Blind Season 2?
Are Shake and Deepti still together after 'Love is Blind' Season 2?
The first season of Love Is Blind did extremely well with audiences back in 2020, so a second season was bound to come along eventually.
The first half of the second season recently landed on Netflix. The show follows 30 men and women spending 10 days speed-dating each other in private pods where they’re not allowed to see how anyone looks.
The show's creator, Chris Coelen, told Variety in 2020, “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. ... So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away? How could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?"
Since some of the Season 1 couples are still together, fans have hope for the couples of Season 2.
Because we only have the first five episodes of Season 2 so far, we don't have the full picture of Shake and Deepti's relationship yet. But we do know that things took a jagged turn for the pair after they went on their retreat to Mexico to spend quality time together.
Shake came to the realization that he might not be ready for everything she’s ready for. During Episode 4, he privately told the cameras, “I’m trying to take it one hour at a time. [Our] first night together, honestly, feeling a little apprehensive. Spending that physical time touching one another. I don’t know if I am feeling the type of body connection that I wanted to feel."
But earlier in the season, when Deepti first revealed herself to Shake outside of the pods, he told her she was everything he could have wanted.
So is it possible he started to change his mind? He also mentioned there might be a “little commitment phobia rearing its head."
As of now, Shake and Deepti have refrained from making a public announcement about whether or not they’re still together. What we do know for sure is that she recently liked a couple of his Instagram pictures, and the two still mutually follow each other.
Are Shake and Deepti a good match?
While fans of Love Is Blind patiently wait for confirmation from either Shake or Deepti about their possible relationship, some fans are wondering whether or not they’re a good match.
He’s a veterinarian who admitted he’s mostly only been interested in Caucasian blond women prior to joining the show.
Deepti is a data analyst who revealed she’s mostly only dated Caucasian men in the past herself.
Shake and Deepti are both formally educated, hardworking members of society. Some fans of the show believe they’ll be able to make it work, while others don’t have too many expectations.
Season 1 and the first half of Season 2 of Love Is Blind are available for streaming now on Netflix.