'Love Is Blind' Is Returning for at Least Three More Seasons but We'd Love 300 More

Anyone who watched the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion probably caught the teaser trailer for their latest social experiment: The Ultimatum. Six different couples are looking down the barrel of marriage, but there's a twist. One person wants to walk down the aisle and the other one is fine just walking as they are.

The couples have eight weeks to make a decision but, in the meantime, "each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures." Who doesn't love an ultimatum? Almost everyone.