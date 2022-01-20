Are Holly and Nathan From Season 3 of 'Too Hot to Handle' Still Together? (SPOILERS)By Anna Garrison
Never have there ever been more rule breaks than in Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle. While the Netflix show is based around 10 sexually frustrated young adults attempting to keep their hands off one another, it's clear that two contestants, in particular, couldn't resist. Models Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu lost the majority of their money pool.
With their inability to keep their hands off one another, fans are curious if Holly and Nathan are still together now that the show has ended. Here's the scoop on their relationship and whether they've been spending time together.
Are Holly and Nathan from 'Too Hot to Handle' still together?
From the very first episode of the show, it was clear that Holly and Nathan were smitten with each other. They ended up sharing their first kiss before Lana's strict villa rules were even announced, which only further sparked tension between the pair after they weren't allowed to have physical contact with one another.
Holly and Nathan were the couple who lost the group the most money, attempting to create loopholes in Lana's rules and even consummating their relationship (the show's ultimate no-no) twice at the expense of their castmates. After losing the group $90,000, Nathan was almost sent home, but thankfully, Lana had enough sense to recognize there was a true relationship blossoming beneath all the surface tension.
In an interview with Bustle, Holly explained she didn't regret costing the rest of the cast the money (which they also ultimately earned back). "I met someone that I really, really wanted to get to know, and I felt like it would’ve been a disservice to myself and Nathan if we didn’t explore [our connection]. So [we] just went for it," she said.
Before the season ended, the pair even professed their love for each other, even though it was Beaux and Harry who won the show. Now that the show is over, have Holly and Nathan continued their relationship?
Although they have been more covert about whether or not their relationship is thriving, Holly and Nathan's social media accounts have revealed that they might still be together. Nathan has been quietly leaving little fire emojis on Holly's posts. Recently, Nathan posted asking fans how they were enjoying Season 3 so far, to which Holly replied, "Naughty," with a series of emojis.
Holly's Instagram stories have also showcased the couple spending time together, so it seems like they're doing well! They might not be able to confirm the staying power of their relationship until more viewers have watched Season 3. Hopefully, soon fans will be able to see them together more often!
