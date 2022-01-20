Are Holly and Nathan From Season 3 of 'Too Hot to Handle' Still Together? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle.

Never have there ever been more rule breaks than in Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle. While the Netflix show is based around 10 sexually frustrated young adults attempting to keep their hands off one another, it's clear that two contestants, in particular, couldn't resist. Models Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu lost the majority of their money pool.