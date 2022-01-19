Who Emerged Victorious as the Winner of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle.

Who emerged victorious as the winner of Too Hot to Handle Season 3? The hit Netflix reality competition series throws a wrench in the traditional romance reality television genre. Contestants on Too Hot to Handle can (and do) fall for each other, but if any of them engage in hanky-panky of any sorts, money gets taken away from the 200K cash prize waiting for the winners.