Netflix Just Unveiled the Cast for Season 3 ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ and Naturally, Half of Them Happen to Be Models

Netflix Just Unveiled the Cast for Season 3 ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ and Naturally, Half of Them Happen to Be ModelsBy Kelly Corbett
Jan. 7 2022, Published 3:26 p.m. ET
It looks like Lana has a new slate of victims. Netflix just unveiled its cast members for Too Hot to Handle Season 3 and we just have one question for them: How does it feel to have gotten all the good genes?
This new batch of 10 singles is ridiculously good-looking. In fact, five of them identify as models.
But as they embark on their sexy vacay under the supervision of a virtual assistant that resembles an air freshener (sorry, Lana!), they'll be asked to abstain from any kind of sexual contact or self-gratification in order to form meaningful relationships with one another. Aww!
Will they be able to control themselves? Judging from the past two seasons, no. But the prize money has been upped this season.
Anyway, keep scrolling to meet/stalk/obsess over these smoke shows.
Beaux Raymond
“I’m not romantic at all, I’m happy with a date at KFC to be fair," said Beaux Raymond in the caption of her Too Hot to Handle promo photo. The 24-year-old legal secretary hails from Kent, U.K., and according to Netflix, she's looking for "a cheeky chappy who can keep her entertained." Her Instagram username is @_beauxraymond_.
Georgia Hassarati
Georgia Hassarati is 26 years old and hails from Brisbane, Australia. “I flirt with anything and anyone, I love a little snog," she said in the caption of her Too Hot to Handle promo photo. The serial "ghoster" is said to have a major crush on Justin Bieber. Her Instagram username is @georgiahassarati.
Harry Johnson
Another Harry? Golly gee, we're still getting over Season 1's Harry Jowsey.
That aside, new Harry seems like he's on a mission to find someone special. "I’ve kissed a lot of frogs to find a princess," reads his quote in the caption of his Too Hot to Handle promo photo. The 29-year-old charmer is from Middlesborough, U.K, where he apparently works as a tree surgeon. Wow, we're going to need the tea on that. His Instagram username is @harryjohnson92.
Holly Scarfone
Holly Scarfone, 23, is a psychology student at the University of Colorado Boulder who also doubles as a model. “They call me Hurricane Holly for a reason," reads her quote in the caption of her Too Hot to Handle promo photo. Her Instagram username is @hollyscarfone.
Izzy Fairthorne
Izzy Fairthorne is a 22-year-old physical therapist from Manchester, U.K. One thing to note about Izzy is that she's very sporty: “I’m a player on and off the hockey pitch," reads her quote in the caption of her Too Hot to Handle promo photo.
Also, she doesn't like to play by the rules. In fact, when she went to boarding school as a child, she would often get in trouble for sneaking off to meet boys. Her Instagram username is @izfairr.
Jazlyn Holloway
Looks like Jazlyn Holloway has a type. “I am definitely a sucker for a bad boy” her quote reads in the caption of her Too Hot to Handle promo photo.
The 25-year-old self-proclaimed "military brat" hails from the state of Virginia. Working as a model and entrepreneur, she has her own luxury loungewear line dubbed Private Goods (PG). Also, when it comes to dating she prefers "situationships" to relationships. Her Instagram username is @jazkills.
Nathan Soan Mngomezulu
“I’m an international playboy” reads Nathan Soan Mngomezulu's quote in the caption of his Too Hot to Handle promo photo. The 24-year-old from Cape Town, South Africa is always the life of the party. He's currently a model for Next Management and a business management student. His Instagram username is @nathsoan.
Patrick Mullen
Aloha Patrick! At 29 years old, this 6'5" hunk hails from Hawaii and works as an actor and model. But get this: He has a degree in botany and loves spending time outdoors, too.
In fact, the quote seen in the caption of his Too Hot to Handle promo photo reads: “If you’re a bee and you’re just right, you’ll get the sweet honey, baby." Wow, poetry. His Instagram username is @thepatmullen.
Stevan Ditter
Alright, is anyone else getting Machine Gun Kelly vibes from Mr. Stevan Ditter? And yes, his name is Stevan, as his dad wanted to call him Evan, but his mom wanted to call him Steve.
The 26-year-old inked-up baddie hails from Los Angeles, Calif. and works as a model. "I’m definitely a wild one, I like to break all the rules," reads his quote in the caption of his Too Hot to Handle promo photo. His Instagram username is @stevanditter.
Truth
The name is Truth and according to his quote in the caption of his Too Hot to Handle promo photo: “Truth will always 99.9 percent tell the truth.” Wow, chills.
Truth comes from Texas. He's a 23-year-old criminology student who loves to play ball. His Instagram username is @truthsworld.
Welp, congrats to everyone who made it to the bottom of this list without drooling. Too Hot to Handle Season 3 drops on Netflix on Jan. 19.