Francesca Farago Is Quickly Becoming a Reality TV Show Expert

Francesca Farago Is Quickly Becoming a Reality TV Show ExpertBy Chrissy Bobic
Aug. 2 2021, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Too Hot to Handle, and The Only Way Is Essex.
Netflix subscribers were first introduced to Francesca Farago in Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle, a dating show where a bunch of sexy singles have to abstain from physical relations with the opposite sex, lest they lose out on prize money. Francesca makes it to the end with a potential partner and grows a bit in the process.
Then, in Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Francesca pops up again. She stirs up some trouble, though in her defense, it doesn't seem like that's what she came on the show to do. Her repeated appearance on unscripted Netflix shows has made some fans wonder if there are any other reality shows she's been on. After all, Francesca does seem to be a pro in front of the camera.
So, what shows has Francesca Farago been in?
Francesca was in 'Too Hot to Handle' in 2020.
In Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix, Francesca is one single who isn't too bothered by the rules of the game. Despite knowing she and her fellow singles have a $100,000 prize at stake, Francesca and her now-ex, Harry Jowsey, are the first pair to lose $3,000 of the prize fund after kissing.
Later, Francesca kisses Haley Cureton, which loses the cast yet another $3,000. Toward the end of the season, Francesca and Harry end up developing a deeper connection, but unfortunately for the rest of the group, it results in them hooking up and being docked $20,000 for the offense.
Following the season, Francesca and Harry broke up in real life. They later got back together and got engaged on the reunion special for Too Hot to Handle. But not long after, they broke up again. And in 2021, being single freed Francesca up to go on more reality shows and add those to her portfolio as a reality TV star.
In 2021, Francesca joined the cast of 'The Only Way Is Essex.'
Francesca is in Season 27 of The Only Way Is Essex, a British reality show about people in the entertainment industry who live in Essex, England. While Francesca herself is from Canada, she appears on the show because she was dating Demi Sims at the time of filming. In the show, Demi brings Francesca on to meet her family and show them how in love the pair is.
Francesca calls herself an "Essex Kardashian" on The Only Way Is Essex, and it seems like things are solid between her and Demi. But after moving in together in May 2021, rumors started swirling that the honeymoon phase had come to a screeching halt and that the two were headed for a breakup. Francesca, ever the one to bounce back, ended up going on another reality show not long after.
Francesca also popped up in the 'After the Altar' special for 'Love Is Blind.'
Prior to Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Francesca had met Love Is Blind Season 1 star Damian Powers. It's unclear exactly how the two originally crossed paths, but when Francesca shows up in the handful of reunion episodes, she seems genuinely interested in him. Which would be fine, if Damian wasn't still on-again, off-again with his Love Is Blind ex-fiancé Giannina Gibelli.
In the show, Francesca says she doesn't want to cause trouble between the couple. But she also admits that if Damian and Giannina call it quits for good, she wouldn't say no to pursuing something with Damian herself.
For now, though, it appears that Francesca is still single and living her best life while making the rounds on reality TV.