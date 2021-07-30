So, What's Really Going on Between Damian Powers and 'Too Hot to Handle's' Francesca Farago?

Love Is Blind had a hand in curating one-of-a-kind love stories for couples like Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett , but not every single who participated in the social experiment made it to the honeymoon.

Although Damian and Giannina’s relationship was an emotional rollercoaster from the beginning, when the two joined the rest of the couples on the small screen for the Love Is Blind reunion special, they revealed that their relationship was stronger than ever. But recent reports suggest there’s trouble in paradise after he was spotted with Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago in After The Altar . So, why is Francesca on Love is Blind ? Is she dating Damian?

Why is Francesca on 'Love Is Blind'?

On Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Damian shows up to the couples’ anniversary party with a date that is not Giannina, which leads fans to wonder if they’re still an item. And Francesca’s appearance on the three-part special seems to confirm these speculations. Although Damian extends an anniversary party invite to Francesca with good intentions, things get awkward very quickly, and she ultimately leaves the party. But it’s safe to say Giannina isn’t too upset about her exit.

Rumors first surfaced that Francesca and Damian were dating after they were seen together at a restaurant in Los Angeles in 2020, but both parties claimed that their relationship was strictly platonic. Damian told E! News, "Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends."

Later, Francesca teased that she was rekindling her on and off romance with her Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey, with whom she parted ways in 2020, but she later reneged on their reconciliation, calling her ex “disrespectful.” Francesca told Us Weekly, “We were getting back together. We were getting to know each other slowly. And then, he was just being extremely disrespectful to me online.”

Although Francesca was linked to Demi Sims in early 2021, she has since confirmed that she is currently super single and seemingly ready to mingle. According to Damian, he and Francesca first met through their lawyer and have become close friends over time, but on Love Is Blind: After the Altar, he hinted that their relationship has the potential to turn romantic. But wait, aren’t Giannina and Damian still together?

