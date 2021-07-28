Amber and Barnett Are Ready to Move on From the Jessica Drama on 'Love Is Blind'

Season 1 of Love Is Blind was a doozy. Aside from the romances that bloomed, there was a ton of drama between Matt Barnett (who is known simply as Barnett), his now-wife Amber Pike, and Jessica Batten, who also fell for Barnett during the journey.

The show is about singles finding their soulmates through deep and meaningful conversations without meeting each other face to face until they get engaged. They remain in their respective pods before ultimately meeting in person toward the end of the season.