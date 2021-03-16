Vanessa Lachey Is Preparing to Film 'Love Is Blind' Seasons 2 and 3 (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 16 2021, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Just weeks before much of the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all anyone could talk about was the Netflix dating series Love Is Blind.
The ambitious and experimental reality show placed 30 men and women in pods, allowing them the opportunity to "speed" date without getting physical appearances involved.
Multiple couples ended up getting engaged just moments after meeting face-to-face, and six of them were sent on a dream vacation to Mexico.
Those who lasted the whole trip moved in together in Atlanta. Two pairs are still happily married more than two years after filming concluded.
The unique series sparked countless memes, and it launched many of the contestants into stardom. Throughout the process, they were guided by co-hosts/husband and wife duo Vanessa and (obviously) Nick Lachey.
Shortly after it debuted, Love Is Blind was renewed for two more seasons. In the year since Season 2 was greenlit, there haven't been many updates.
Vanessa Lachey spoke exclusively with Distractify about the continuation of the series and about her hosting gig for the Total Wireless Awards.
Vanessa Lachey is getting ready to film Seasons 2 and 3 of 'Love Is Blind.' (EXCLUSIVE)
Back in March of 2020, after Love Is Blind became a stalwart staple on Netflix's Top 10 trending list, the series was renewed for two more seasons. Shortly thereafter, it was confirmed that the second season would focus on singletons in the Chicago area.
Vanessa exclusively confirmed to Distractify that she and Nick were preparing to leave sometime in April to begin filming the next two seasons back-to-back. After Chicago, the third season of the show will center in Dallas.
While some fans assumed that the pods would make it easy to film Love Is Blind in the throes of the pandemic, Vanessa shared that it was a lot more complicated than that.
"People think that it's something that's easy to film during lockdown, but the pods are only part of the process," she explained. "The rest of it is those interactions after the pods — when they see the person at the romantic getaway, and then when they get back home. There's a lot of physical interaction, which is why it's been pushed so long."
It's unclear whether the romantic getaways will be like they were in Season 1 or if they'll be staycations due to the pandemic.
"We wanted to find a way to be safe, and they've finally found that way," the Call Me Kat actress shared, before adding that she's excited to film in order to give new content to viewers.
She's also looking forward to an upcoming award show.
The 'TRL' alum is hosting the Total Wireless Awards to celebrate people doing the extraordinary.
The filming schedule for Love Is Blind is just one of countless things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vanessa's latest hosting role celebrates everyday people who are doing remarkable things for their families, friends, and communities during this incredibly difficult time.
She teamed up with Total Wireless to host a virtual awards ceremony that honors those who "Do Amazing" things for others.
The nominees include people who sacrificed for their kids, a teacher who continued working through cancer treatment, a teen who started a business to help the elderly, and a restaurant owner who gave food to the homeless.
Vanessa feels a particular connection to the show itself and to the nominees.
"I am truly honored to be a part of the Total Wireless Awards because anything that can spark some creativity and positivity in these challenging times and in this crazy environment is a beautiful thing," the mom of three said.
Users can learn more about who these inspiring nominees are on the Total Wireless Instagram account. They can learn how to vote for their favorites here for the chance to win a Walmart gift card. The voting period opened on March 16, and it concludes on March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Love Is Blind Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.