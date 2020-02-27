The Selection Process for 'Love Is Blind' Is Actually Pretty Extensive

The Selection Process for 'Love Is Blind' Is Actually Pretty ExtensiveBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Right now, you're most likely watching the clock tick until you can go home to catch up with Netflix's newest reality series, Love Is Blind. The dating show, which was produced by Kinetic Content (Married at First Sight and The Bachelor), is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. It basically documents the lives of 30 contestants who see if they can fall in love without seeing each other, and then choose if they're ready to propose before meeting in person.
The series is essentially a social experiment, delving into the importance of sexual attraction in relationships. And if you're looking to test it out for yourself, here's how to sign up for Love Is Blind. Beware, though — the selection process is grueling AF.
The 'Love is Blind' producers don't cast just anyone.
On many popular dating shows, a number of contestants are "there for the wrong reasons." I'm looking at you, Alayah. But the Love is Blind producers are supposedly extra selective, making sure that each cast member is truly interested in falling in love, rather than "building their brands." In an interview with EW, the series creator, Chris Coelen, explained what they look for:
"We have a lot of experience in doing these kind of shows. We have a great casting department and they reached out to people who they felt would be genuinely interested in this kind of commitment. I think that’s really key; we want people who aren’t just doing it for the attention. There’s certainly plenty of places for people who want to do stuff for the attention. We wanted to be really dealing with people who were genuinely interested in it," he explained.
Although he said contestants didn't know the premise, they were eager to try it out.
The producers apparently explain the gist of the show without giving away the entire premise, but he says contestants were surprised by how emotionally involved they became with their partners, as well as the process of finding their soulmate. In the interview, Chris continued:
"The truth is, for these people, when they walked in, they didn’t really know what they were walking into. They knew the general idea, but then they walked in and would say, ‘I didn’t expect this to actually happen. I thought it’d be fun. I’m going on a show and yeah, maybe I’ll find somebody that I like, but I never expected to fall in love deeper than I’ve ever fallen in love.’ That’s what we heard over and over," he said with pride.
Here's how they chose to film in Atlanta.
If you watch the show, you're probably aware of the fact it films in Atlanta, and apparently, there's a reason why that is. According to an interview with E!, Chris said they film in Atlanta because it provided room for a huge set (which is great to fit 15 entire pods) and there aren't too many places to go, so contestants can get to know their future husbands or wives.
"Atlanta has one of the largest stages in the US... it's one of the most massive sets that I've ever seen. We needed that kind of space, to be honest, [and] there's very few places you can go. There were practical considerations as much as any creative considerations," he explained.
Fingers crossed you make it onto the show through Kinetic Content's selective casting process — it sounds like a seriously awesome opportunity if you're looking for love.
Stream the finale of Love Is Blind, Season 1, on Feb. 27 on Netflix.
