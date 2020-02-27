We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The Selection Process for 'Love Is Blind' Is Actually Pretty Extensive

Right now, you're most likely watching the clock tick until you can go home to catch up with Netflix's newest reality series, Love Is Blind. The dating show, which was produced by Kinetic Content (Married at First Sight and The Bachelor), is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. It basically documents the lives of 30 contestants who see if they can fall in love without seeing each other, and then choose if they're ready to propose before meeting in person.

The series is essentially a social experiment, delving into the importance of sexual attraction in relationships. And if you're looking to test it out for yourself, here's how to sign up for Love Is Blind. Beware, though — the selection process is grueling AF.