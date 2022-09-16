'Love Is Blind' Alum Shaina Is Ready to Set Shayne up: "I Have Tons of Friends Who Are Interested" (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2.

When Season 2 of Love Is Blind launched on Netflix in February of 2022, subscribers got to know a set of Chicago-based singletons as they looked for love in the infamous pods.

Over the 10-episode regular season, contestants developed connections, got engaged, and two pairs even said "I do" (though they have since split up).