Shayne From Season 2 of 'Love Is Blind' Might Be the Most Meme-Able Contestant

Say what you will about Shayne Jansen from Season 2 of Netflix's hit reality-dating series Love Is Blind, but the guy paved the way for lots of hilarious memes and tweets. To be fair, he isn't the only who has, since viewers are also talking about Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and all of his red flags. For fans who can't get enough of Shayne, however, we've compiled a list of the best Shayne memes and tweets from Love Is Blind.