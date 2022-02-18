These ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Contestants Got Engaged in the Pods, but Netflix Cut It From Air

These ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Contestants Got Engaged in the Pods, but Netflix Cut It From AirBy Kelly Corbett
Is love really blind? It’s a question I’m sure we all asked ourselves back in March 2020 when Netflix dropped Season 1 of Love Is Blind. The experimental dating series followed a group of singles in Atlanta who were all hoping to meet and become engaged to their future spouse within 10 days. The only catch was they could only talk to their potentials via enclosed pods where they could not physically see each other.
After the 10 days were up, the bold couples who got engaged in the pods would finally get the chance to meet their fiancées IRL ... and then be expected to walk down the aisle with them in a few weeks, all strings attached. Of course, at any point, contestants could break things off with their spouses-to-be — and yes, that includes while up at the altar.
Now, almost two years later, the series is back! Season 2 takes place in Chicago and focuses on six couples who found love in the pods. However, as the show's creator Chris Coelen revealed, there were actually eight couples who got engaged on the show. Here's why Netflix decided not to air all of the contestants' engagements. Also, here's an update on each couple's relationship status.
These two engagements were not featured on 'Love Is Blind' Season 2.
In a post on Netflix’s Tudum blog, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen revealed which two couples didn’t make the final cut: Kara Williams and Jason Beaumont, and Caitlin McKee and Joey Miller. He explained that the series didn't have the resources to show every couple's story on air. "You only have so many crews and so much budget and so much time,” he said, adding, "it would be amazing to follow everybody, but you just have to decide what feels like a good group to follow.”
Are Kara Williams and Jason Beaumont still together?
No, Kara Williams and Jason Beaumont are not still together.
On Feb. 16, Jason, who works as a flight attendant, took to Instagram to discuss what happened when he and Kara were released from the pods. "Kara, has been one of the most charismatic, loving, & supportive people I’ve ever met. She is, hands down, one of the strongest women I’ve ever been around," he wrote.
However, as the post went on, he shared that they have called it quits: "Unfortunately, we have since parted ways, but that will never take away the feelings and love I had for her throughout this process. Although our relationship was not featured, it was still authentic."
As you may recall from the first episode, Kara explained that she felt like she didn't come off as "wifey material” because of her “blond hair [and] big boobs.” “They don’t give me that chance,” she said. “I feel like I have so much to give, but I can’t even get to that point.”
On her Instagram page, she has shared content from her time on the show but has not mentioned any details regarding her engagement with Jason.
Are Caitlin McKee and Joey Miller still together?
Caitlin McKee and Joey Miller are also no longer together.
On Feb. 15, Joey took to Instagram to confirm their engagement. "We vibed from the first pod date, got way deep way fast ... got engaged without ever seeing each other, and had an amazing summer and fall together without all the cameras," Joey wrote.
"We are no longer together,” Joey wrote, adding, “but absolutely fell in love blindly.”
Caitlin echoed Joey's sentiments in an Instagram post of her own.
"What you didn’t see is that I also found love in the pods and left the show with a fiancé," she wrote. "Although we ultimately chose to go our separate ways recently, we are choosing to remain friends, and he will always hold a special place in my heart."
Love Is Blind Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. The season finale will drop on the platform on Feb. 25.