Are 'Love Is Blind' Stars Mallory Zapata and Sal Perez Still Together?By Shannon Raphael
Feb. 15 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for the engagements on Season 2 of Love Is Blind.
The first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 dropped on Netflix on Feb. 11, and fans are getting to know a set of Chicago-based singletons as they navigate the pod speed-dating process.
Though 30 hopefuls were selected to participate in the pod portion of the show, only six couples forged strong enough connections to get engaged. While pairs like Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati have polarized fans, other duos have renewed viewers' faith in the process.
Mallory Zapata and Salvador "Sal" Perez (couple name: Sallory) got engaged after a few days of intense pod discussions and, though their journey to the altar hasn't been entirely smooth sailing, many are hoping that they will be one of the pairs to swap vows on the Feb. 25 finale.
Are Sal and Mallory still together after Love Is Blind? Read on for the refresher on their love story, and to find out if there are any spoilers regarding their marital status now.
Salvador Perez proposed to Mallory Zapata in the pods on 'Love Is Blind' Season 2.
Though she connected with Jarrette Jones (and she even came up with the JerBear nickname for him) in the pods, Mallory ultimately told the project manager that her feelings for Sal were stronger.
In the third episode ("Love in Paradise"), Sal popped the question with a heartfelt proposal.
"I know that you will take nothing more than my best, and I love how you bring out my most thoughtful, my most vulnerable version, because you deserve nothing less. You deserve that. You literally have my best in your hands right now, and falling in love with you has changed me as a person," Sal said as the two were still separated by a wall. "Mallory, will you marry me?"
When the six couples went to Mexico for a mini-vacation before their lives in the "real world" picked back up, Mallory and Sal were able to connect on a deeper level.
However, once the engaged duos met up for the first time, Mallory spent quite a while engaging in a one-on-one discussion with her pod flame, Jarrette.
The fifth episode concluded with Sal confronting Mallory about a comment she made regarding her hesitations about getting married. So, will these two make it down the aisle?
Are Mallory and Salvador still together after 'Love Is Blind'?
Unfortunately, because only five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 have come out as of presstime, we don't yet know if Mallory and Sal will be one of the couples to get married during the tenth and final episode.
The Season 2 cast members who got engaged, including Sal and Mallory, have not given anything away regarding their marital statuses on social media.
According to a teaser at the end of the fifth episode, it does appear that the two will at least make it to their wedding day, as Mallory can be seen walking down the aisle in a white gown.
However, it is unclear at this time whether Mallory and Sal will decide to get married, or if they will break up at the altar. The two could also decide not to get married and to date instead, like Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers did on Season 1.
The first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 are available to stream now. The next four episodes will drop on Feb. 18, while the finale episode will debut on Feb. 25.