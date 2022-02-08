When Did 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Film?By Shannon Raphael
Feb. 8 2022, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
About a month before the onset of the first COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in the United States, Netflix launched a speed-dating series that captivated the nation: Love Is Blind.
Once viewers were stuck at home, the show became a viral sensation that made people feel connected to the outside world. The reality series sparked dozens of memes, online debates, and questions about whether love can truly be blind.
The first season followed a group of Atlanta-based singletons as they got to know one another in dating pods, without the ability to see one another physically. The process proved to be so successful that eight pairs got engaged (five of these proposals were shown), and two duos got married.
Unsurprisingly, Netflix officially renewed the show for two more seasons in March of 2020 and, nearly two full years later, Season 2 of Love Is Blind is about to debut on the streamer.
Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming season — from the filming locations to the episode release schedule.
Where and when did 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 film?
Though the pod concept — which kept the singletons isolated from one another — seemed like it would make it easy to shoot Love Is Blind during the height of the pandemic, filming did not commence on Season 2 until the spring of 2021.
The Season 1 hopefuls all lived in the Atlanta area, but the singletons featured on the second season of the Netflix series reside in Chicago. The format of the show largely stayed the same otherwise, and the cast members all got to know one another in the Atlanta pods. Co-hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey returned as well for Season 2 (obviously).
Once the pod portion concluded, the stars got to see each other face to face for the first time before the proposals took place. According to Elite Daily, the newly engaged couples then flew to Mexico, and they stayed at the TRS Coral Hotel in Costa Mujeres.
While we know when and where Love Is Blind Season 2 was filmed, it remains to be seen who exactly will get engaged — and who will actually end up making it down the aisle.
What is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 episode release schedule?
Though viewers often expect full seasons to drop all at once when it comes to Netflix content, things are a little bit different for Love Is Blind Season 2.
The first five episodes will drop on the streamer on Feb. 11, and the next four will come out exactly one week later, on Feb. 11. The tenth and final episode of Season 2 will air on Feb. 25.
It is unclear at this time whether there will be a reunion or not for Season 2. As fans will remember, the first season did have a reunion special, which came out on YouTube exactly one week after the finale aired in 2020.
Is love truly blind on Season 2? You'll have to tune in to find out.