Where Are the 'Love Is Blind' Season 1 Couples Now? We Have an Update

Season 1 of Love Is Blind on Netflix paved the way for a group of new hopeful singles in Season 2. But where are the Season 1 couples now? Fans got an update during the 2021 special Love Is Blind: After the Altar, but now that Season 2 is upon us, viewers want to know about all of the OG couples.

So, where are the Love Is Blind Season 1 couples now? Read on to find out!