Mark Anthony Cuevas Didn't Participate in 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Because He's "Moved On"

Just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns began, viewers were completely obsessed with watching, judging, and talking about the Netflix reality series, Love Is Blind. The dating show brought eligible Atlanta singletons together, but they only "met" via speed-dating rounds in pods. Without the ability to physically see those in the other pods, connections were forged based solely on emotional bonds.

By the time the pod portion of Season 1 concluded, six couples were engaged, including Mark Anthony Cuevas and Jessica Batten. Their 10-year age difference was just one of many problems that the two faced, and they later broke up at the altar. When the cast reunited two years later for a three-episode special, Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Mark was not there.

Source: Netflix

While Jessica and fellow alum Lauren "LC" Chamblin discussed how they were both burned by Mark's lies, Amber Pike defended him and said that he chose not to attend because he was being "supportive" of his baby mama. Though the trainer-turned-reality-star may have missed out on the Love Is Blind anniversary party, he's given fans a glimpse into his life with his fiancée and baby mama, Aubrey Rainey, on social media.

Mark Anthony Cuevas from 'Love Is Blind' is currently engaged to his baby mama, Aubrey Rainey. Though Jessica and LC were not interested in rekindling their past relationships with Mark during After the Altar, the latter woman did want answers about the timeline of his relationship with his current fiancée, Aubrey Rainey. As LC explained during the anniversary party, she began dating Mark in the spring of 2020. At the time, she was under the impression that Mark was not seeing anyone else. She explained that she has asthma, and that she was especially worried about contracting COVID-19. She, therefore, didn't want to date someone who was with other women. Article continues below advertisement According to LC, Mark said that he was "not that kind of guy." She later learned that Mark met 26-year-old Aubrey Rainey in Atlanta in March 2020, right before the lockdowns began. Mark and Aubrey discussed how their relationship began in a video on their YouTube page, "Catching Up with the Cuevas'." Article continues below advertisement After their initial meeting, Mark said that he began communicating with Aubrey regularly a few weeks later. They met up again in Atlanta, and Mark later visited Aubrey in Cleveland, Ohio. The two became an item, and they soon learned that they were expecting their first child together. While Aubrey was pregnant, Mark proposed. The couple announced their engagement in late November 2020.