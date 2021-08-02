Mark Anthony Cuevas Didn't Participate in 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Because He's "Moved On"By Shannon Raphael
Aug. 2 2021, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
Just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns began, viewers were completely obsessed with watching, judging, and talking about the Netflix reality series, Love Is Blind.
The dating show brought eligible Atlanta singletons together, but they only "met" via speed-dating rounds in pods. Without the ability to physically see those in the other pods, connections were forged based solely on emotional bonds.
By the time the pod portion of Season 1 concluded, six couples were engaged, including Mark Anthony Cuevas and Jessica Batten. Their 10-year age difference was just one of many problems that the two faced, and they later broke up at the altar.
When the cast reunited two years later for a three-episode special, Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Mark was not there.
While Jessica and fellow alum Lauren "LC" Chamblin discussed how they were both burned by Mark's lies, Amber Pike defended him and said that he chose not to attend because he was being "supportive" of his baby mama.
Though the trainer-turned-reality-star may have missed out on the Love Is Blind anniversary party, he's given fans a glimpse into his life with his fiancée and baby mama, Aubrey Rainey, on social media.
Mark Anthony Cuevas from 'Love Is Blind' is currently engaged to his baby mama, Aubrey Rainey.
Though Jessica and LC were not interested in rekindling their past relationships with Mark during After the Altar, the latter woman did want answers about the timeline of his relationship with his current fiancée, Aubrey Rainey.
As LC explained during the anniversary party, she began dating Mark in the spring of 2020. At the time, she was under the impression that Mark was not seeing anyone else. She explained that she has asthma, and that she was especially worried about contracting COVID-19. She, therefore, didn't want to date someone who was with other women.
According to LC, Mark said that he was "not that kind of guy."
She later learned that Mark met 26-year-old Aubrey Rainey in Atlanta in March 2020, right before the lockdowns began. Mark and Aubrey discussed how their relationship began in a video on their YouTube page, "Catching Up with the Cuevas'."
After their initial meeting, Mark said that he began communicating with Aubrey regularly a few weeks later. They met up again in Atlanta, and Mark later visited Aubrey in Cleveland, Ohio.
The two became an item, and they soon learned that they were expecting their first child together. While Aubrey was pregnant, Mark proposed. The couple announced their engagement in late November 2020.
Aubrey and Mark welcomed their son, Ace Anthony Cuevas, in April 2021.
Just over a year after the Love Is Blind star and his fiancé first met, the two became parents to a baby boy named Ace Anthony Cuevas. Their son made his debut on April 24, 2021.
"Blessed is an understatement," Mark wrote on Instagram about his baby's arrival. "After 19 hours of labor, Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we've been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He's safe, healthy and has his mother's smile!"
The family is currently residing in Ohio. Though Mark didn't make it back for the two-year reunion of the show that made him famous, it's clear that he has plenty going on in his personal life.
His life changes encouraged him to step away from the Netflix special.
"Don't believe everything you see on TV," Mark wrote on social media after the episodes debuted on Netflix, per E! News. "We didn't join the reunion for a myriad of reasons. We are focused on being the best parents we can for our son. I stand by what I've said in the past about those situations and have moved on from LIB. Thank you."
All three episodes of Love Is Blind: After the Altar are available on Netflix now. Viewers can catch up on Season 1 of the hit pod-dating show on the streaming service as well.