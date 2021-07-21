The Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Is Back! But Some Relationships Have Taken a Turn for the Worse

Although fans are happy to see the Hamiltons back on the small screen, there is no indication that we’ll be getting a Lauren and Cameron spinoff anytime soon. Ahead of the reunion special, the couple spoke to Entertainment Tonight in March 2020 about the possibility of continuing their love story on camera.

"We're hoping so. Spinoff gods, if you're listening, let's make it happen. We would love to continue sharing our story with everybody,” Lauren shared. “I feel like all the juicy stuff is just now happening. Like, this is the good stuff!"