A New 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Teases Even More Drama and Romance

Despite the major success of Love Is Blind , its ending felt somewhat abrupt. What happened to the happy couples (and the not-so-happy ones)? We saw a quick reunion to cap out the first season, but we have no idea what’s been going on with the couples since then, and if any remain united. Of course, it’s unlike Netflix not to capitalize on this window of opportunity, so they’ve announced Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar will feature all of the main cast members from the first season of Love Is Blind at a fun reunion party. We get to see where all the couples are today, and see them interact with each other. There’s bound to be some drama according to the new Love Is Blind: After the Altar trailer , which we are happy to dissect.

The ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ trailer shows us where the ‘Love Is Blind’ couples are today.

Love Is Blind was definitely a show of its time — it feels like it was a quarantine show, but it actually gained popularity right before we were all stuck in isolation and rocketed in popularity while we were stuck in our own bubbles. On the show, people find love in solitary pods without ever seeing each other’s faces, and for a few couples, it actually works! It was a social experiment in finding love before having any sort of physical attraction.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

A few couples make it to the wedding and break it off — most infamously, Jessica and Mark. Everybody felt for Mark when Jessica was more attracted to Barnett, who himself seems happy with Amber in the original show (yikes, what a love triangle!). In the trailer, it looks like Barnett and Amber are still happily married, as are our favorite couple we all knew would last, Cameron and Lauren.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement