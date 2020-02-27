Only Two Couples Actually Got Married on 'Love Is Blind' — SPOILERS

If you thought The Bachelor was an intense dating show, it has nothing on Love Is Blind . The Netflix dating series is basically a bind date on steroids, with singles only communicating through a wall until they decide they are ready to be engaged.

Yes, these couples agreed to get married to one another before ever actually seeing each other face to face. Following just a few days of talking, six couples left the house engaged — but only five couples made it to their actual wedding day.

So, who gets married on Love Is Blind — and who gets cold feet at the altar? Unsurprisingly, it's not happily ever after for all of these hopeless romantics.

Keep reading to find out who actually tied the knot, and who is back on the market.