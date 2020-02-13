We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Do Any of the Couples Find True Love on 'Love Is Blind'?

How many completely wild reality television dating shows can there be? The limit probably doesn't exist, but Netflix has a new one to add to your binge-watching list.

Love Is Blind tests exactly the theory you'd think it would: Is love truly blind? After making a connection, you have less than a month to plan a wedding and get married — but how many of those couples are still together after the show is over?

The couples get engaged without ever seeing each other.

Singles "who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like" get to know potential matches without ever seeing them. The entire match-making process takes place in "pods," where the contestants talk to each other through opaque screens. This is how they form their primary emotional connection.

Contestants don't have their phones the whole time, so they have no way of knowing what their significant other looks like — until they decide to get engaged.