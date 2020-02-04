Netflix's 'Love Is Blind': The Experimental Reality Dating Series We Can't Wait to Watch!

While many believe in "love at first sight," Netflix's newest reality series is throwing that age-old trope out the window. Love Is Blind is an experimental dating show that offers singles the ability to connect with other individuals without ever meeting them face-to-face.

"With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests," the show's bio states.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the reality show seems to be a combination of current series, such as Married at First Sight and The Bachelor. Single men and women will go on "dates" in closed-off pods where they have the ability to verbally communicate, but cannot see the other person.