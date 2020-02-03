We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Emanuela Scarpa/Netflix

'Luna Nera' Is About to Be Your Next Italian Netflix Obsession

By

Netflix's push to gain international audiences continues, and the latest is an Italian series about love, destiny... and witches! 

Luna Nera, which literally translates to "black moon," premiered on Jan. 31, transporting audiences to medieval Italy where a group of women have just been accused of practicing witchcraft.

So, what exactly is Luna Nera about? Who plays young Ade and her cohort of witches? Read on to learn about the plot, cast, and a possible Season 2.