[Spoiler] Is the Winner of Netflix's 'Next in Fashion' Season 1

If you like Project Runway or Queer Eye , then you'll probably want to tune into Netflix's latest take on a reality competition show . Next in Fashion is a high-stakes design competition, during which a whopping 18 contestants battle it out for a $250,000 prize and the chance to put out a collection through Net-a-Porter. The designers face challenges to create looks "from red carpet fashion to the perfect pair of jeans" to prove that they are multi-faceted.

Hosted by Queer Eye's main fashion consultant, Tan France, and style icon, Alexa Chung, the show is a fresh take on showing off under-the-radar design talent. While some of the contestants have dressed A-listers, including Beyonce and Rita Ora, none of them have managed to become household names.

All 10 episodes of the first season dropped on Netflix on Jan. 29, and many are dying to know who the first winner is.