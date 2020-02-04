We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
adam-sandler-netflix-deal-1580839612882.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Adam Sandler and Netflix Continue Their Powerhouse Partnership With New, Four-Film Deal

By

We’ve got bad news for people who hate Adam Sandler: He just signed a new deal with Netflix. The Uncut Gems star might just have to start wearing suits again, and for people who can’t get enough Adam Sandler movies in their life, that’s probably a good thing. Here’s what we know about Adam Sandler’s Netflix deal.

Adam Sandler’s Netflix deal is for four new movies.

After the startling success of Murder Mystery in 2019, Netflix and Adam Sandler realized they had a good thing going, and they’ve decided to continue that good thing for four more films. Apparently, 83 million Netflix users watched Murder Mystery during its first four weeks on the streaming service. That’s obviously not nothing.