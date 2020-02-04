Adam Sandler and Netflix Continue Their Powerhouse Partnership With New, Four-Film Deal

We may have some reason to be a little wary of Adam’s new Netflix films, however. Back in December, he threatened to make a terrible movie on purpose if he didn’t win an Oscar for Uncut Gems.

“If I don't get it, I'm going to f--king come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay. That's how I get them,” he said (somewhat jokingly) on The Howard Stern Show. And, well, Uncut Gems has exactly zero Oscar nominations. Let’s just hope he doesn’t hold himself to that.