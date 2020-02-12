We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Instagram

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Lucked out in the Kid Department

If you’re a millennial, you most likely still associate Nick Lachey with Jessica Simpson given the duo’s extremely popular reality show, Newlyweds — which aired from 2003 to 2005.

Even though the 98 Degrees singer has been married to current wife Vanessa Lachey much longer than he was ever hitched to Jess, there's no denying that fans love to live in the past. (Brad and Jen, anyone?) 

Since their wedding in 2011, Nick and Vanessa have built a beautiful family together. Scroll down to meet the couple’s three adorable kids!