Nick and Vanessa Lachey Lucked out in the Kid Department

Less than two years after Phoenix’s birth, Vanessa told People magazine that the couple feels "complete" with their three kids. "We’re both content, but if for some crazy reason [a fourth] were to happen, we wouldn’t be devastated," the former Miss Teen USA said. "It would be like, 'All right, here we go again.'"

In a second chat with People, Vanessa added that since she’s experienced an unexpected pregnancy before, it could happen again. "Look, I always say that you never know. We planned on two and I always wanted three, but Phoenix was a surprise for us and the best surprise I could have ever asked for," she explained.

"We’re very happy as a party of five, but you never know. The second I say no, I’ll probably get pregnant. And the second I say yes, I probably won’t… If it happens, it’s going to be not only the icing on the cake, but the cherry on top."

We think Brooklyn could use a sister (wink, wink).