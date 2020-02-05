Jessica Simpson's Book Name Drops a Lot of Hollywood — But Did She Really Write It?

There has been no shortage of bombshell revelations since Jessica Simpson announced the release of her memoir, Open Book . From discussing the demise of her marriage to 90 Degrees singer Nick Lachey to having an emotional affair with her Dukes of Hazzard co-star Johnny Knoxville to kissing Justin Timberlake, Jessica has not held back when it comes to her tell-all.

While her various escapades and stories have earned her headline news, many are wondering if she is the sole author of the book.

Did Jessica Simpson really write her book? Many are assuming that the actress, designer, singer, and now author had assistance in writing her book. Read on for the speculation surrounding her ghostwriter, and to find out who he is.