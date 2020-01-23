We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Were Jessica Simpson and Adam Levine Ever REALLY an Item? Fans Seem to Think So

The internet's been buzzing about Jessica Simpson's tell-all memoir, Open Book, and it's pretty easy to see why. For the first time, she's getting candid about her past which, of course, includes her former romantic relationships. Nick Lachey and John Mayer were among the few names mentioned, but there was one rumored partner that never came up: Adam Levine. And you know what? That only makes us even more curious.

Could this mean that the dating reports were all made up? Or was there some truth to those rumors? Let's take a look at the timeline of their rumored romance. 