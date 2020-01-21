Is Kelly Osbourne Dating Anyone Right Now? A Look At Her Complex Relationship Timeline

Let's face it: Kelly Osbourne 's dating history has been quite the roller coaster ride. From multiple whirlwind romances to devastating breakups, we can only imagine how dizzying this must've been. But even through the ups and downs of her past failed relationships, Kelly has always bounced back and now, she's all the wiser.

Currently, it appears that the media personality and singer is no longer in a relationship with her most recent flame, Jimmy Q. But does this mean that the star has officially moved on to someone new, or is she taking a break from the dating scene?

Before we get into those updates, let's take a look at her relationship history.