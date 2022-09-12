Ozzy Osbourne's "Patient Number 9" Sees the Rocker Tumbling Through a Mental Institution

As the music video starts off with some spastic cutscenes of bats flying, water bubbling, pills strewn about a table, and even Ozzy turning into some type of demonic creature, it's clear that the energy on "Patient Number 9" is high, to say the least.

Transitioning to an animated scene of him running down the hallway of what appears to be a hospital, Ozzy sings "Every hallway’s painted white as the light / That will guide you to your help / Making friends with strangers inside my mind / ‘Cause they seem to know me well."