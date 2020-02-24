We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Jason Momoa Is Portraying Ozzy Osbourne in a Music Video, and We're SO Confused

Over the last four or five decades, Ozzy Osbourne has done some things that nobody can quite wrap their heads around, from viciously biting the head off an unsuspecting bat, to setting chickens on fire. Needless to say, the heavy metal legend has successfully managed to keep fans on their toes.

And although Ozzy's endeavors never manage to come as a total shock nowadays, one of his latest music videos definitely has fans scratching their heads. Ozzy Osbourne and Jason Momoa worked on a music video with the Game Of Thrones hunk portraying Ozzy in the video. And since those two seriously could not be more different, we have so many questions right now.