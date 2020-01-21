We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Ozzy Osbourne Opens up About the Harrowing Symptoms of Parkinson's Disease

Ozzy Osbourne suffered a severe injury in February 2019. However, he didn't open up about his deteriorating health until the Jan. 20 episode of Good Morning America. 

As the legendary singer revealed, the ill-fated injury last year yielded to additional symptoms, including nerve pain and numbness of the limbs. In the interview, Ozzy also divulged new information about his ongoing struggle with Parkinson's disease. 

Worried fans want to know: How serious are Ozzy Osbourne's health problems?  

So, what should we know about Ozzy Osbourne's illness?

"When I had the fall it was pitch black [...] I went to the bathroom and I fell," Ozzy explained on a recent episode of Good Morning America. 

"I remember lying there, thinking, 'Well, you've done it now.' Really calm," he told Robin Roberts. 

"Sharon got me an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill," he added. 

"Next month, a year [...] Worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life," the star stressed. 