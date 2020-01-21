Ozzy Osbourne Opens up About the Harrowing Symptoms of Parkinson's Disease

Ozzy Osbourne suffered a severe injury in February 2019. However, he didn't open up about his deteriorating health until the Jan. 20 episode of Good Morning America.

As the legendary singer revealed, the ill-fated injury last year yielded to additional symptoms, including nerve pain and numbness of the limbs. In the interview, Ozzy also divulged new information about his ongoing struggle with Parkinson's disease.

Worried fans want to know: How serious are Ozzy Osbourne's health problems?