Jessica Simpson Recorded Six New Songs, But You Can Only Hear Them If You Buy Her Audiobook

“Practice What You Preach” was written as a “direct hit” to her father, Joe. Jessica was angry that Joe decided to leave her mother in 2012 and she decided to channel that anger into a new song. She didn’t hold back when it came to the lyrics:

“You taught me how to love somebody / Just like you / You taught me how to leave somebody / And it's hard to do / You said keep my s--t together when the world unravels / And put a brave face on in the heat of the battle / So that's what I did […] Go and pick up your head / Even if the higher ground is the place you've forgotten / May your actions speak louder than words / Give them hell / As hard as it hurts / 'Cause that's what I learned from you / So take it from me / Practice what you preach.”