Jessica Simpson Once Hated Her Body so Much That She Showered in a T-Shirt

Reading about Jessica Simpson’s disastrous tummy tuck might make you think twice about getting plastic surgery. In her new memoir, "Open Book," the 39-year-old admits she went under the knife following her back-to-back pregnancies in 2012 and 2013.

"I was so ashamed of my body at this point," she writes of her stretch marks and loose skin. "I couldn’t bear to look at myself." Unfortunately, the blonde beauty’s attempt at boosting her confidence ended with a nine-day hospital stay.