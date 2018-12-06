Wait, What?! The Truth Behind ‘Botched’ Covering Your Plastic Surgery Expenses

It's hard to believe that there have been five whole seasons of Botched, but the latest season promises to be filled with even more OMG moments — and we're ready. The show follows two top-notch plastic surgeons in California, Dr. Terry Dubrow, 60, and Dr. Paul Nassif, 56, who help people who have had past surgeries gone wrong.

Each patient on the show has an emotional explanation as to why they need their previous work fixed. These personal stories will range from multiple surgeries gone wrong in the past to getting operations done by untrained professions to going overseas to cut costs on pricey American procedures. This reality show has seen it all.

The doctors are usually willing to take on these high-risk patients, many of whom have been turned away by other doctors due to the extent of the cosmetic damages, but most fans still wonder if Botched pays for the extensive surgery — or if the patient has to cover the expense.

So, do Botched patients pay for the surgery? In a 2015 interview with Allure, Dr. Dubrow revealed, "We have to get paid to do the surgery. For four days a week we do something for the show." Though, some may be wondering how every person on the show can afford an A-list plastic surgeon, rest assured, they aren’t paying the full bill.

The medical professional also told the mag that E! pays every patient an appearance fee, which that person then puts towards their medical fee. Well, that's nice of the network.

How much do the Botched surgeons make? As any professional in the medical field, they are not strapped for cash. In fact, these two plastic surgeons are among the highest paid in their field. According to MoneyInc.com, Dr. Dubrow is worth $30 million and has cemented himself as a top plastic surgeon in California. He has also appeared on multiple reality television shows, including, The Real Housewives of Orange County, alongside wife Heather Dubrow, The Swan, and a spinoff of Botched titled Botched by Nature.

In the same article, Dr. Nassif is said to be worth $14 million. He is best known for his rhinoplasty work and helping his clients achieve the "perfect nose," as well as starring alongside Dr. Dubrow in Botched. Fans of reality television will also remember that Dr. Nassif was previously married to former RHOBH star Adrienne Maloof, — the former couple share sons Colin, Christian, and Gavin — who also has an impressive net worth of her own, estimated at $300 million.

What to expect in Season 5: The latest season of the popular E! Show is expected to keep audiences glued to their TVs. In an interview with E! News , Dr. Dubrow revealed that the next installment will feature "holes in heads, missing body parts, [and] little dogs that bit off their owner's noses."