Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse: "It Was Extremely Painful"

In her new memoir Open Book (via People magazine), Jessica Simpson is opening up to the public about her battle with drug and alcohol addiction. “I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills,” the singer writes in her book, which comes out on Feb. 4.

Detailing her painful past, which includes being sexually abused as a child, the stress of her blossoming career, and more, the 39-year-old explains that she used alcohol and drugs to self-medicate as a coping mechanism.   

Jessica Simpson reveals her battle with addiction and being sexually abused.

The mother of three shares the trauma she suffered as a kid, revealing that, at the age of 6, she was sexually abused by a family friend. “When I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend ... It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable,” she writes.  