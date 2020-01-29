Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse: "It Was Extremely Painful"

In her new memoir Open Book (via People magazine), Jessica Simpson is opening up to the public about her battle with drug and alcohol addiction. “I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills,” the singer writes in her book, which comes out on Feb. 4.

Detailing her painful past, which includes being sexually abused as a child, the stress of her blossoming career, and more, the 39-year-old explains that she used alcohol and drugs to self-medicate as a coping mechanism.