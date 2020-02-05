We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jessica-simpson-john-mayer-relationship-1580933297921.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Jessica Simpson’s Relationship With John Mayer — A Timeline

By

While Jessica Simpson may be happily married to Eric Johnson now, she's had to go through quite a few men before she found "the one." John Mayer was one of those men, and new details from Jessica's memoir, Open Book, reveal exactly how tumultuous her relationship with the singer was. 

The two dated for almost a year, beginning in the summer of 2006, but the relationship between them was never totally stable. 