Alex Trebek Has Two Kids and They're Insanely Good Looking

There is definitely no denying that 2019 was a rough year for Alex Trebek — after getting diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, finishing cancer treatment, and then unfortunately relapsing, the Canadian-American game show host has had unthinkably tumultuous health issues these last several months. But luckily, he is supported by his loving wife, as well as his two kids.

And if you aren't already familiar with Alex Trebek's kids, they're unsurprisingly gorgeous and super hard-working. So stay tuned to learn more about both Emily and Matt Trebek.

Who are Alex Trebek's kids? First, we have his oldest son, Matthew Trebek. Alex tied the knot with his second wife, Jean Trebek, in 1990. And that same year, according to People, he fathered his first child (and only son!), Matthew Trebek. Matt graduated from Fordham University back in 2015, and during his time as a student, he worked as a bartender. He says his side hustle ultimately inspired his career.

Matthew is now a 29-year-old restaurateur, currently residing in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. He opened a popular Mexican street food restaurant called Oso back in 2015, and a cocktail lounge called Lucille's back in 2019. Both have gained tremendous success in the last few years, and he hopes to continue opening more equally-popular establishments. Oh, and did I mention he's a total hottie?

Source: Getty Alex Trebek (L) and son Matthew Trebek attend the 11th annual Giants of Broadcasting Honors at Gotham Hall on October 16, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Then we have Alex's daughter, Emily Trebek. Emily was born three years after Matthew, in 1993. She graduated from Loyola Marymount University back in 2015, according to Dre Share, and ultimately decided to follow her mother's footsteps, pursuing a lucrative career in real estate. Currently, she is employed by a Los Angeles-based agency called Compass.

Emily has a strong background in residential design and property development and brings a unique and interesting eye to her clients. And from growing up in Southern California, Emily has extensive knowledge regarding San Fernando Valley and Hollywood Hills Communities. Between her financial success and good looks, it goes without saying she's slaying the game.

Alex has been married to Matthew and Emily's mother, Jean, for several years. Jean and Alex met over 30 years ago, according to Access. It was Alex's second marriage, but the moment they met, he knew she was the one. Although she was 24 years younger, Jean felt Alex was youthful nonetheless. Back in January 2019, however, Alex revealed a devastating sentiment to PEOPLE Magazine — he simply wished they could have more time together.

Despite the misfortune of Alex's disease, however, he says family has gotten him through these recent harrowing times. He feels that his family and fans are his biggest support system. When he announced his diagnosis on YouTube, Alex said: “With the love and support of my family and friends, and with your prayer also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Source: Getty